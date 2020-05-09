Cullen Capital Management LLC Has $19.76 Million Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Cullen Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 31.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 962,077 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 434,433 shares during the quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $19,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GLW. Cypress Capital Group acquired a new position in Corning in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of Corning during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 112,109 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 48,384 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 8,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corning during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 74.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GLW traded up $0.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.62. 2,671,983 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,880,030. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.36 and a 200-day moving average of $26.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $17.44 and a 52-week high of $34.26.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 3.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. Corning’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GLW shares. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Barclays downgraded Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. TheStreet downgraded Corning from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Corning from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corning currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

