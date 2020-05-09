Cullen Capital Management LLC Has $6.62 Million Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 551.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,815 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 100,580 shares during the quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $6,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. grace capital acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

BMY traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.05. 16,960,070 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,891,925. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a one year low of $42.48 and a one year high of $68.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.80 billion, a PE ratio of 27.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.15.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.23. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 35.70%. The company had revenue of $10.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.38%.

In other news, EVP John E. Elicker sold 15,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total value of $964,263.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,579,212.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BMY. Cfra upped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

