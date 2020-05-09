Cullen Capital Management LLC Has $84.38 Million Stock Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 98.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,253,267 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 620,612 shares during the period. Genuine Parts comprises 2.1% of Cullen Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $84,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 4.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,111,435 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $914,276,000 after buying an additional 354,014 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,978,815 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $528,900,000 after buying an additional 144,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,616,284 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $277,928,000 after buying an additional 102,409 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,219,836 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $235,320,000 after buying an additional 81,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,474,004 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $156,583,000 after buying an additional 8,603 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. S&P Equity Research decreased their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Stephens cut Genuine Parts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. TheStreet cut Genuine Parts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Genuine Parts from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Genuine Parts from $107.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.67.

In other news, Director Thomas Gallagher acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.23 per share, with a total value of $276,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 627,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,640,973.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Genuine Parts stock traded up $2.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $76.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 690,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 896,682. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $49.68 and a one year high of $108.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.09.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.20). Genuine Parts had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 21.54%. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.54%.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

Further Reading: Insider Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.