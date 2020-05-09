Cullen Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 756.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 136,377 shares during the quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $5,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 163.4% during the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 42.9% during the first quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MS stock traded up $1.27 on Friday, hitting $40.08. The stock had a trading volume of 11,978,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,073,570. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.47. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $27.20 and a 1 year high of $57.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.37.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $9.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.82 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 10.62%. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.11%.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.97 per share, for a total transaction of $2,248,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 174,121 shares in the company, valued at $7,830,221.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey S. Brodsky sold 18,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.57, for a total value of $737,319.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 141,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,755,381.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 119,000 shares of company stock worth $5,467,420. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MS. Cfra cut their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $59.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Argus cut their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $64.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.29.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

