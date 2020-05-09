Cullen Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 509.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 86,426 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,241 shares during the quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $4,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 10.1% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,083,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,271,000 after acquiring an additional 99,144 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 69.7% during the first quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 26,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 10,700 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 0.7% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 97,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,864,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 41.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,853,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 4.3% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 21,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. 78.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDLZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Buckingham Research boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.90. 5,771,395 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,289,891. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.44. The firm has a market cap of $71.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.62. Mondelez International Inc has a twelve month low of $41.19 and a twelve month high of $59.96.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 14.24%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Charles E. Bunch bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $50.32 per share, for a total transaction of $100,640.00. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

