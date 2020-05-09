Cullen Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM)

Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 303.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 56,375 shares during the quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Newmont Goldcorp were worth $3,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Newmont Goldcorp by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,070,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,455,000 after buying an additional 265,365 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 916.5% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 404,681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,324,000 after purchasing an additional 364,871 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 11.5% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 80,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,625,000 after purchasing an additional 8,256 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 1.0% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 278,844 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 20.3% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 843,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,209,000 after purchasing an additional 142,474 shares in the last quarter. 82.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NEM. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price (up from $73.00) on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Newmont Goldcorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. TD Securities raised their price target on Newmont Goldcorp from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays downgraded Newmont Goldcorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Newmont Goldcorp from $46.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

In related news, CFO Nancy Buese sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total value of $528,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,695 shares in the company, valued at $1,864,077.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Dean Gehring sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.43, for a total value of $193,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,176,509.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 38,401 shares of company stock worth $1,895,618 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NEM traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $64.55. The company had a trading volume of 6,361,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,596,102. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.19. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a 12-month low of $29.77 and a 12-month high of $66.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 3.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 0.40.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). Newmont Goldcorp had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 33.66%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. Newmont Goldcorp’s revenue was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Newmont Goldcorp Corp will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Newmont Goldcorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Newmont Goldcorp’s payout ratio is presently 42.42%.

Newmont Goldcorp Company Profile

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

