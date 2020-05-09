Cullen Capital Management LLC Makes New $2.39 Million Investment in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Cullen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,914 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,386,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 80.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $212.00 to $185.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $144.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Cfra dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $172.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.44.

NYSE UNP traded up $2.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $158.26. The stock had a trading volume of 2,191,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,414,091. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $144.04 and its 200 day moving average is $166.73. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $105.08 and a twelve month high of $188.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.07.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 34.15% and a net margin of 27.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Union Pacific news, COO Vincenzo J. Vena purchased 3,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $155.92 per share, for a total transaction of $499,879.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,966 shares in the company, valued at $3,113,098.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William J. Delaney III bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $138.20 per share, for a total transaction of $2,073,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,764,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

