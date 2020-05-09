Cullen Capital Management LLC Makes New $2.43 Million Investment in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Cullen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 40,993 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,432,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sofos Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth $74,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP James David Clark sold 6,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $405,210.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,105. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

CVS stock traded up $1.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.12. 7,320,824 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,926,660. CVS Health Corp has a 1 year low of $51.72 and a 1 year high of $77.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.81. The stock has a market cap of $80.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $66.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.11 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corp will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

CVS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $97.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cfra lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.88.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

