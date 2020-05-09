Cullen Capital Management LLC Makes New $70.12 Million Investment in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 529,977 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,121,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC owned 0.18% of General Dynamics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GD. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $430,864,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,138,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 65.1% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 803,107 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $141,585,000 after acquiring an additional 316,711 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 762,166 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $134,408,000 after acquiring an additional 305,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 294.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 382,304 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $50,583,000 after acquiring an additional 285,346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

GD traded up $8.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $135.35. 2,916,776 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,969,169. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $100.55 and a 12-month high of $193.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.01.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.46 by ($0.03). General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 25.92%. The business had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.21 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, March 4th that authorizes the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the aerospace company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 8th. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.73%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GD. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on General Dynamics from $146.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on General Dynamics from $179.00 to $167.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on General Dynamics from $191.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet lowered General Dynamics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Cfra raised General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.00.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

