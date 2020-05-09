Cullen Capital Management LLC Makes New $802,000 Investment in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 23,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $802,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,140,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $140,892,000 after buying an additional 126,926 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 85.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 15,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 7,351 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $655,000. City Holding Co. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 76,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,446,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $111,000.

Shares of EEM stock traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.84. The company had a trading volume of 60,612,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,468,102. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $30.09 and a twelve month high of $46.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.01.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

