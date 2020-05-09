Cullen Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,392,983 Shares of Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL)

Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) by 189.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,129,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,392,983 shares during the quarter. Welltower accounts for approximately 2.4% of Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Cullen Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.52% of Welltower worth $97,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RDA Financial Network increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 17,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 13,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 43,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,525,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 57,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,734,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. 90.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WELL traded up $2.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,719,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,597,213. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Welltower Inc has a 12 month low of $24.27 and a 12 month high of $93.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.86.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 18th. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 83.65%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WELL shares. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Welltower from $92.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Welltower from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Welltower from $90.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Welltower from $83.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.54.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

