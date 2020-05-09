Cullen Capital Management LLC Purchases 290,948 Shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV)

Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 94.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 597,788 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 290,948 shares during the quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC owned 0.24% of Travelers Companies worth $59,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harfst & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 5,738 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 9,611 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Cadence Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 17,127 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 4,296 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 91.0% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 66,099 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,567,000 after purchasing an additional 31,500 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 3,968 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. 80.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TRV traded up $1.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $97.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,100,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,796,523. Travelers Companies Inc has a 52 week low of $76.99 and a 52 week high of $155.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $99.07 and its 200-day moving average is $124.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $24.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.88.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by ($0.23). Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The business had revenue of $7.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Travelers Companies Inc will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. This is a boost from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 34.17%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TRV. Atlantic Securities upgraded Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Travelers Companies from $125.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Cfra reduced their price target on Travelers Companies from $118.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.59.

In other Travelers Companies news, Director Philip T. Ruegger III purchased 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $118.54 per share, for a total transaction of $79,421.80. Following the purchase, the director now owns 33,881 shares in the company, valued at $4,016,253.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

