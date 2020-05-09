Cullen Capital Management LLC Purchases 297,066 Shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 100.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 592,431 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 297,066 shares during the period. 3M makes up approximately 2.0% of Cullen Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Cullen Capital Management LLC owned 0.10% of 3M worth $80,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,335,961 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $412,110,000 after purchasing an additional 469,237 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter valued at $588,000. Cpwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 4,110 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 2,449.3% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 120,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $21,206,000 after purchasing an additional 115,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at $326,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of 3M from $141.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Langenberg & Company upgraded shares of 3M to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of 3M from $172.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of 3M from $146.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.85.

In other 3M news, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 14,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total value of $2,141,684.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,426,988.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.17, for a total transaction of $994,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,563,982.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 34,339 shares of company stock valued at $5,150,889 in the last three months. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MMM stock traded up $2.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $148.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,155,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,218,267. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. 3M Co has a 52-week low of $114.04 and a 52-week high of $187.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.52.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.13. 3M had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 50.24%. The company had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that 3M Co will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

