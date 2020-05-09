Cullen Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Cullen Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 75.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,341 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 60,589 shares during the quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BA. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,702,310,000. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Boeing by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,557,559 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $8,651,391,000 after acquiring an additional 3,799,008 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Boeing by 35,366.3% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,840,145 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $8,716,000 after acquiring an additional 2,832,137 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Boeing by 190.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,118,742 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,341,721,000 after acquiring an additional 2,699,641 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Boeing by 586.4% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 675,145 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $219,935,000 after acquiring an additional 576,784 shares during the period. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BA shares. Citigroup cut Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 20th. Vertical Research cut Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $388.00 to $294.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Norddeutsche Landesbank lowered Boeing to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $401.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $234.83.

Shares of NYSE BA traded up $4.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $133.44. 22,689,783 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,380,374. Boeing Co has a twelve month low of $89.00 and a twelve month high of $391.00. The company has a market cap of $72.60 billion, a PE ratio of -22.02 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $279.01.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.04) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $16.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.90 billion. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 4.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.16 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Boeing Co will post -5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

