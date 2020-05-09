Cullen Capital Management LLC Takes Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Cullen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 288,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,199,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in General Mills during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 72.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GIS shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of General Mills from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of General Mills from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Mills currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.79.

In related news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 46,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total transaction of $2,779,941.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 177,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,627,696.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 3,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.25, for a total transaction of $214,344.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,472,570.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 137,668 shares of company stock valued at $8,078,504 over the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE GIS traded up $0.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,039,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,194,355. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.59 and a 1-year high of $61.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.60.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. General Mills had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

