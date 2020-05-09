Cullen Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,113 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,672,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,579,988,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 100.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 66,598 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $13,063,000 after acquiring an additional 7,728,181 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 487.0% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,074,733 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $177,707,000 after acquiring an additional 891,641 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,401,217 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,264,937,000 after acquiring an additional 625,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,080,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MCD traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $181.23. The stock had a trading volume of 3,135,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,192,511. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $172.62 and a 200 day moving average of $193.86. The stock has a market cap of $135.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.67. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 52-week low of $124.23 and a 52-week high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 27.86% and a negative return on equity of 73.42%. Mcdonald’s’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mcdonald’s news, EVP Daniel Henry sold 3,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.54, for a total value of $654,163.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on MCD. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $237.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Monday, March 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.48.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

