Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.80.

Several analysts have weighed in on DAN shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dana in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Dana from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Dana from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Dana from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Dana from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th.

Get Dana alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Dana by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 14,615 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dana by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 365,984 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,661,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Dana by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,207 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dana by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 76,553 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in Dana by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 37,037 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. 97.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DAN traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,008,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,961,040. Dana has a fifty-two week low of $4.22 and a fifty-two week high of $20.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54, a P/E/G ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 2.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.43 and a 200-day moving average of $14.37.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Dana had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 21.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dana will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Dana

Dana Incorporated provides drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Technologies, and Power Technologies.

Read More: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for Dana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.