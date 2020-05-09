Deutsche Bank Analysts Give Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) a €31.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank set a €31.00 ($36.05) price target on Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley set a €42.00 ($48.84) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Warburg Research set a €54.00 ($62.79) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €45.00 ($52.33) price target on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Independent Research set a €28.00 ($32.56) price target on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €40.92 ($47.58).

Shares of BOSS stock traded up €3.27 ($3.80) on Wednesday, reaching €23.63 ($27.48). 1,164,564 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,526. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of €23.74 and a 200-day moving average of €36.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Hugo Boss has a one year low of €19.11 ($22.22) and a one year high of €65.18 ($75.79).

Hugo Boss Company Profile

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers businesswear, casual outfits, athleisurewear, and eveningwear; and shoes and accessories, as well as licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

