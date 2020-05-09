Deutsche Bank Analysts Give Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) a €31.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank set a €31.00 ($36.05) price target on Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley set a €42.00 ($48.84) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Warburg Research set a €54.00 ($62.79) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €45.00 ($52.33) price target on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Independent Research set a €28.00 ($32.56) price target on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €40.92 ($47.58).

Shares of BOSS stock traded up €3.27 ($3.80) on Wednesday, reaching €23.63 ($27.48). 1,164,564 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,526. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of €23.74 and a 200-day moving average of €36.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Hugo Boss has a one year low of €19.11 ($22.22) and a one year high of €65.18 ($75.79).

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers businesswear, casual outfits, athleisurewear, and eveningwear; and shoes and accessories, as well as licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

