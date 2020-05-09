Deutsche Bank Downgrades Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) to Hold

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) was downgraded by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $17.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $20.00. Deutsche Bank’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 4.97% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research firms have also commented on BLDR. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price target (down from $32.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Evercore ISI upgraded Builders FirstSource from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Builders FirstSource has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.50.
NASDAQ BLDR traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.89. 999,503 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,272,838. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 2.46. Builders FirstSource has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $28.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.99 and a 200-day moving average of $22.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 1,056.5% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Builders FirstSource by 112.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the period. 96.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Builders FirstSource
Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.
