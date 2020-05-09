Deutsche Bank Downgrades Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) to Hold

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) was downgraded by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $17.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $20.00. Deutsche Bank’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 4.97% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on BLDR. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price target (down from $32.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Evercore ISI upgraded Builders FirstSource from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Builders FirstSource has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

NASDAQ BLDR traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.89. 999,503 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,272,838. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 2.46. Builders FirstSource has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $28.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.99 and a 200-day moving average of $22.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 31.26% and a net margin of 2.62%. Builders FirstSource’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 1,056.5% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Builders FirstSource by 112.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the period. 96.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

