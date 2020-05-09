Deutsche Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCFF)

Posted by on May 9th, 2020

UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCFF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on UNCFF. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of UniCredit in a report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of UniCredit in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of UniCredit from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UniCredit in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UniCredit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

UNCFF opened at $7.14 on Thursday. UniCredit has a fifty-two week low of $7.00 and a fifty-two week high of $15.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.76 and its 200 day moving average is $12.13.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in UniCredit stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of UniCredit SpA (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

UniCredit Company Profile

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, Central and Eastern Europe, Fineco, Group Corporate Centre, and Non-Core segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; credit, trading, and investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, and hedging and treasury solutions.

