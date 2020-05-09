Diamond Eagle Acquisition (NASDAQ:VTIQ) Shares Up 12.7%

Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VTIQ)’s share price shot up 12.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $15.25 and last traded at $14.85, 2,656,356 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 135% from the average session volume of 1,128,675 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.18.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new position in Diamond Eagle Acquisition in the first quarter worth $171,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its stake in Diamond Eagle Acquisition by 419.2% in the first quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 97,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 78,390 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Diamond Eagle Acquisition in the first quarter worth $24,326,000. Finally, Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Diamond Eagle Acquisition in the first quarter worth $1,072,000. 62.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Diamond Eagle Acquisition (NASDAQ:VTIQ)

VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on industrial technology, transportation, and smart mobility industries.

Further Reading: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Diamond Eagle Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamond Eagle Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.