Diamond Hits 24 Hour Volume of $351.00 (DMD)

Diamond (CURRENCY:DMD) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. Over the last week, Diamond has traded up 2.7% against the dollar. Diamond has a market cap of $1.13 million and approximately $351.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Diamond coin can now be bought for about $0.33 or 0.00003350 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, Livecoin and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Diamond

Diamond (CRYPTO:DMD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,470,087 coins. The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Diamond is bit.diamonds

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

Diamond Coin Trading

Diamond can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, CryptoBridge and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Diamond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

