Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $85.21.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $94.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $69.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Shares of D stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $78.40. The stock had a trading volume of 3,236,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,950,140. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Dominion Energy has a twelve month low of $57.79 and a twelve month high of $90.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.55 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.41.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 10.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 88.68%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Meridian Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.7% during the first quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Violich Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.4% during the first quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,330,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in Dominion Energy by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 23,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

Recommended Story: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.