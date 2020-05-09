Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 3,607 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 25.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,752 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,607 shares during the quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ABT. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 374.3% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 351 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 75.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ABT traded down $0.29 on Friday, reaching $93.70. 6,167,595 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,541,223. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.98. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $61.61 and a 1-year high of $100.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $84.81 and its 200-day moving average is $85.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.47 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 11.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

In related news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 3,724 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.18, for a total value of $347,002.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,544,109.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jared Watkin sold 8,248 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $676,336.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,696 shares in the company, valued at $5,633,072. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 167,601 shares of company stock worth $15,485,416. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ABT. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $87.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $85.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.47.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

