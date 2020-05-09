Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $379,000. First PREMIER Bank increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 114.0% during the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 39,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,784,000 after buying an additional 3,167 shares during the last quarter. Polianta Ltd purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,124,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 405.1% during the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Prudential Financial news, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 33,603 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.32, for a total transaction of $3,236,640.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,189 shares in the company, valued at $9,168,604.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Falzon sold 39,748 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.44, for a total transaction of $3,833,297.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,235,590.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,344 shares of company stock valued at $8,335,072 over the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PRU traded up $2.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.98. 1,990,205 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,039,400. The company has a market cap of $22.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.61. Prudential Financial Inc has a 1 year low of $38.62 and a 1 year high of $103.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $13.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.81 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 7.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Prudential Financial Inc will post 10.64 EPS for the current year.

PRU has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Prudential Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.71.

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

