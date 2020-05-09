Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Arrow Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at about $30,000.

NYSEARCA DIA traded up $4.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $243.62. The company had a trading volume of 3,894,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,358,033. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $225.89 and a 200 day moving average of $265.25. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $182.10 and a 1-year high of $295.87.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were given a $0.6018 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 20th. This represents a $7.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

