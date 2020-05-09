Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 374 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.25% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 298,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,979,000 after buying an additional 6,653 shares during the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 97.8% during the 4th quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 39,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 19,640 shares during the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 44,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,968,000.

Shares of RYF stock traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.88. 18,308 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,747. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.07. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $26.00 and a 52-week high of $48.23.

