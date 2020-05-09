Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,673 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 688 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,083,969,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Oracle by 68.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 23,962,890 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,269,542,000 after buying an additional 9,739,302 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 14,698,021 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $778,701,000 after buying an additional 2,624,509 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Oracle by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 16,536,821 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $876,120,000 after buying an additional 2,396,424 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc. CT bought a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,949,000. 51.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, April 9th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Oracle from $63.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Cleveland Research raised shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.57.

NYSE:ORCL traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,124,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,622,194. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.10. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $39.71 and a 1 year high of $60.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.75 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 64.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 8th. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 30.38%.

Oracle announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to reacquire up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Charles W. Moorman purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.59 per share, with a total value of $971,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 38,561 shares in the company, valued at $1,873,678.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles W. Moorman purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.23 per share, for a total transaction of $452,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 18,561 shares in the company, valued at $839,514.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 36.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

