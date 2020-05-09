Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Has $359,000 Stake in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,657 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 236,780 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,917,000 after buying an additional 14,800 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 117,330 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,905,000 after buying an additional 13,054 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at $17,948,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,560,688 shares of the bank’s stock worth $229,540,000 after purchasing an additional 372,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,377 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. 84.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Shares of BK traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.34. The stock had a trading volume of 4,756,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,272,010. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.58. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a twelve month low of $26.40 and a twelve month high of $51.60. The firm has a market cap of $30.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The bank reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.15. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 21.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 28th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 27th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is 30.85%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America reduced their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.17.

In related news, VP Bridget E. Engle sold 37,913 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $1,422,874.89. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 100,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,759,004.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 197,379 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total value of $6,969,452.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.