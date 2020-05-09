Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Has $591,000 Stake in Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) by 2.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,111 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 334 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 346.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 540 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 64.3% during the 1st quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 705 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 195.5% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 585 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 86.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Seagate Technology news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 5,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $235,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Ban Seng Teh sold 499 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.79, for a total value of $25,344.21. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $568,746.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,499 shares of company stock worth $4,993,234 in the last ninety days. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on STX. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Seagate Technology in a report on Monday, April 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine lowered Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Seagate Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.95.

Seagate Technology stock traded up $2.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.06. 2,701,707 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,554,797. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00, a PEG ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.07. Seagate Technology PLC has a fifty-two week low of $39.02 and a fifty-two week high of $64.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.67.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 62.81% and a net margin of 17.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Research analysts expect that Seagate Technology PLC will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 23rd. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is presently 53.94%.

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

