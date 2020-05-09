Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Has $731,000 Stake in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 13.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $687,326,000. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,495,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,994,603,000 after buying an additional 1,270,949 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,009,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $640,029,000 after buying an additional 757,348 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 202.8% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 976,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,945,000 after buying an additional 654,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 33.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,300,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,685,000 after buying an additional 582,845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $155.00 to $108.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $107.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.93.

Shares of PNC Financial Services Group stock traded up $3.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $105.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,322,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,552,257. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.92. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 52 week low of $79.41 and a 52 week high of $161.79. The stock has a market cap of $42.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $97.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.66.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.24. PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 23.23% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.61 earnings per share. PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.39%.

In other PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Robert Q. Reilly sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.50, for a total transaction of $1,545,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 114,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,731,501.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew T. Feldstein purchased 9,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $102.39 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,043.13. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,364,168.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

