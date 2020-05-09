Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Invests $302,000 in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 577 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Tesla news, CEO Elon Musk purchased 13,037 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $767.00 per share, with a total value of $9,999,379.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $891.93, for a total value of $3,567,720.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,285,723.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 88,111 shares of company stock worth $78,194,352. Company insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus lowered Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Tesla from $730.00 to $500.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Tesla from $840.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group upgraded Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $420.00 to $410.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $968.00 target price (up from $684.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $560.35.

NASDAQ TSLA traded up $39.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $819.42. 15,982,320 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,903,628. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $611.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $526.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -920.70 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Tesla Inc has a fifty-two week low of $176.99 and a fifty-two week high of $968.99.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $1.60. The firm had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 0.55%. The business’s revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.90) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Tesla Inc will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

