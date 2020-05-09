Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 2,185 VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMH)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMH) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SMH. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 5,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000.

NYSEARCA:SMH traded up $3.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $136.65. 3,015,953 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,425,638. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $96.00 and a one year high of $152.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $122.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.26.

