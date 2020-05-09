Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Sells 268 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 268 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises 1.3% of Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IVW. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 6,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 9,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,307,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $2.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $192.11. The company had a trading volume of 660,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,085,461. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $172.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.98. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $140.84 and a 12 month high of $211.15.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

