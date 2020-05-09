Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Trims Position in NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,930 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 265.5% in the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 212 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 70.0% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Savior LLC purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NXPI stock traded up $2.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $104.84. The company had a trading volume of 2,694,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,458,953. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.18. The company has a market cap of $28.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.77. NXP Semiconductors NV has a twelve month low of $58.41 and a twelve month high of $139.59.

In related news, Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 1,000 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.33, for a total value of $94,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,060,167.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on NXPI shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $109.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.92.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

