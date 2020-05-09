Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,969 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for about 1.0% of Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $427,000. Cedar Capital LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 13,133 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 7,330 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the period. Finally, Peterson Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Institutional investors own 30.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Shares of WMT traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $122.94. 6,900,321 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,303,066. Walmart Inc has a fifty-two week low of $98.85 and a fifty-two week high of $133.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $345.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $122.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). Walmart had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 2.84%. The business had revenue of $141.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.81%.

WMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Walmart from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $124.00 price objective on Walmart and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.04.

In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total value of $5,825,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 16,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total transaction of $1,853,689.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 264,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,249,863.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 321,205 shares of company stock valued at $39,041,990 in the last quarter. Insiders own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.