Dusk Network (DUSK) Market Cap Reaches $5.13 Million

Dusk Network (CURRENCY:DUSK) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. During the last week, Dusk Network has traded down 8% against the US dollar. One Dusk Network token can now be bought for about $0.0215 or 0.00000221 BTC on popular exchanges including Ethfinex, Bittrex and Binance DEX. Dusk Network has a total market capitalization of $5.13 million and $137,206.00 worth of Dusk Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Dusk Network alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000694 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00042792 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $340.63 or 0.03504484 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00055164 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00031625 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00004655 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010257 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001656 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010281 BTC.

Dusk Network Profile

DUSK is a token. Its launch date was July 12th, 2018. Dusk Network’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 238,546,462 tokens. The Reddit community for Dusk Network is /r/DuskNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Dusk Network is www.dusk.network . The official message board for Dusk Network is medium.com/dusk-network . Dusk Network’s official Twitter account is @DuskFoundation

Dusk Network Token Trading

Dusk Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Binance DEX and Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dusk Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dusk Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dusk Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dusk Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dusk Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.