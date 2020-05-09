DZ Bank Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for BayWa AG/AKT o.N. (ETR:BYW6)

BayWa AG/AKT o.N. (ETR:BYW6)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by analysts at DZ Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, Warburg Research set a €24.00 ($27.91) price objective on shares of BayWa AG/AKT o.N. and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of ETR BYW6 opened at €27.60 ($32.09) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 323.44. BayWa AG/AKT o.N. has a 52 week low of €20.70 ($24.07) and a 52 week high of €29.50 ($34.30). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €26.14 and a 200 day moving average price of €26.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $938.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.59.

BayWa Aktiengesellschaft provides wholesale, retail, logistics, and support and consultancy services in the agriculture, building materials, and energy sectors in Germany and internationally. Its Agriculture segment trades in agricultural resources, such as fertilizers, crop protection, grains, seeds, and feedstuff; collects, stores, and sells harvested produce; and supplies dessert and organic pome fruits.

