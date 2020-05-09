Endo International PLC (NASDAQ:ENDP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Endo International PLC (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.98.

ENDP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Endo International in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Endo International from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Endo International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine cut shares of Endo International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Endo International in a research note on Friday, April 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company.

Get Endo International alerts:

Shares of ENDP stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.09. 4,254,280 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,026,592. The firm has a market capitalization of $955.57 million, a P/E ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.72. Endo International has a 52 week low of $1.97 and a 52 week high of $8.55.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $820.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.62 million. Endo International had a negative net margin of 9.09% and a negative return on equity of 91.00%. Endo International’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Endo International will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Endo International by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,189,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,957,000 after buying an additional 49,430 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Endo International by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,376,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,145,000 after buying an additional 6,648 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Endo International by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 636,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after buying an additional 39,240 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Endo International by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 227,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 61,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Endo International by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 197,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 7,510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Endo International Company Profile

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Generic Pharmaceuticals, U.S. Branded Pharmaceuticals, and International Pharmaceuticals.

Further Reading: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Endo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.