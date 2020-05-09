Endo International PLC (NASDAQ:ENDP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Endo International PLC (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.98.
ENDP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Endo International in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Endo International from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Endo International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine cut shares of Endo International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Endo International in a research note on Friday, April 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company.
Shares of ENDP stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.09. 4,254,280 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,026,592. The firm has a market capitalization of $955.57 million, a P/E ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.72. Endo International has a 52 week low of $1.97 and a 52 week high of $8.55.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Endo International by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,189,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,957,000 after buying an additional 49,430 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Endo International by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,376,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,145,000 after buying an additional 6,648 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Endo International by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 636,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after buying an additional 39,240 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Endo International by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 227,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 61,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Endo International by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 197,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 7,510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.
Endo International Company Profile
Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Generic Pharmaceuticals, U.S. Branded Pharmaceuticals, and International Pharmaceuticals.
