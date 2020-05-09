Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.08 million. Energous had a negative net margin of 18,262.44% and a negative return on equity of 159.88%.

Energous stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.13. The company had a trading volume of 2,135,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,411,030. Energous has a 1-year low of $0.61 and a 1-year high of $5.28. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.78. The stock has a market cap of $73.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 3.93.

Get Energous alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WATT shares. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Energous in a report on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Energous from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energous from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th.

Energous Corporation develops wire-free charging solutions. The company develops WattUp wireless power technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency based wire-free charging for electronic devices. It has a collaboration with vivo Global to explore integrating WattUp into smartphone designs that charge wirelessly over-the-air.

Recommended Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Energous Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energous and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.