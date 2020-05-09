Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) Shares Acquired by Howard Financial Services LTD.

Howard Financial Services LTD. raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) by 24.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 196,121 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 38,007 shares during the period. Energy Transfer LP Unit makes up 0.8% of Howard Financial Services LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit were worth $902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Triangle Securities Wealth Management boosted its stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 13,938 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 12,190 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 98.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,012 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its position in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 72,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 44,875 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. 52.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ET has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Energy Transfer LP Unit from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a report on Monday, March 9th. UBS Group cut their target price on Energy Transfer LP Unit from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered Energy Transfer LP Unit from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.79.

NYSE ET traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.64. 38,669,840 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,058,696. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a fifty-two week low of $3.75 and a fifty-two week high of $15.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.15 billion, a PE ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 2.72.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.47 billion. Energy Transfer LP Unit had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP Unit will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. Energy Transfer LP Unit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.14%.

In other news, CFO Thomas E. Long acquired 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.75 per share, for a total transaction of $62,350.00. Also, Director James Richard Perry acquired 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.51 per share, for a total transaction of $541,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 109,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,081.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 6,314,000 shares of company stock worth $58,854,477. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Energy Transfer LP Unit Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

