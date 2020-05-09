Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Acquired by Boston Financial Mangement LLC

Boston Financial Mangement LLC boosted its holdings in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,176 shares during the quarter. Equinix makes up about 1.8% of Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Boston Financial Mangement LLC owned about 0.05% of Equinix worth $27,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 4.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,473,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,003,674,000 after acquiring an additional 144,231 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Equinix in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in Equinix in the fourth quarter worth about $5,972,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Equinix by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 99.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Sara Baack sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $670.34, for a total transaction of $167,585.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,929 shares in the company, valued at $7,326,145.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Simon Miller sold 299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $568.52, for a total value of $169,987.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,297,931.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,633 shares of company stock valued at $10,566,068. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on EQIX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Equinix from $675.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their target price on Equinix from $630.00 to $695.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Equinix from $620.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. BidaskClub raised Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Equinix from $634.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $656.33.

EQIX traded up $2.82 on Friday, hitting $678.16. The company had a trading volume of 427,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,467. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $639.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $597.33. Equinix Inc has a 1-year low of $471.80 and a 1-year high of $715.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $58.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.43.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.40 by ($4.02). Equinix had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 9.00%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Equinix Inc will post 22.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be issued a $2.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $10.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.65%.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

