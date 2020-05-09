Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) Given a €21.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) has been given a €21.00 ($24.42) target price by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 6.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on EVK. Nord/LB set a €19.00 ($22.09) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. HSBC set a €20.00 ($23.26) price target on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €21.50 ($25.00) price target on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group set a €18.00 ($20.93) price target on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €30.00 ($34.88) price target on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Evonik Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €24.03 ($27.94).

Shares of FRA EVK traded up €0.38 ($0.44) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching €22.36 ($26.00). The stock had a trading volume of 1,415,250 shares. Evonik Industries has a twelve month low of €26.78 ($31.14) and a twelve month high of €32.97 ($38.34). The company’s 50 day moving average price is €20.59 and its 200 day moving average price is €24.19.

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business worldwide. It operates through Nutrition & Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Nutrition & Care segment offers specialty chemicals, including amphoteric surfactants, ceramides, phytosphingosines, oleochemicals, quaternary derivatives, polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, superabsorbents, amino acids and amino acid derivatives, synthesis products, pharmaceutical polymers, and DL-methionine for use in consumer goods, and animal nutrition and healthcare products.

