Exelon (NYSE:EXC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exelon (NYSE:EXC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $38.00 price target on the energy giant’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Exelon continues to benefit from its strategy of investing in advanced technology, cost management and infrastructure improvement to expand the regulated business. Exelon’s $26-billion planned investment will be focused on grid modernization and boosting resilience of its system. Rate increase and higher realized energy prices continue to boost performance of the company. However, shares of the company have underperformed its industry in the past 12 months. Exelon is subject to the impact of commodity price volatility, price fluctuation in wholesale markets and weather variation. The possibility of increase in prices of Uranium and stringent government regulation are causes of concern. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Exelon in a report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a hold rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered Exelon from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Exelon in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Exelon from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Exelon from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $49.21.

Shares of EXC traded up $2.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $37.43. The stock had a trading volume of 8,138,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,873,502. Exelon has a 12 month low of $29.28 and a 12 month high of $51.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $36.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The energy giant reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. Exelon had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. Exelon’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Exelon will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.3825 per share. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.04%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXC. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of Exelon during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Brooktree Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Brooktree Capital Management now owns 800 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelon during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelon during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelon during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 78.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

