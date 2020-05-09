Exelon (NYSE:EXC) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $38.00 price target on the energy giant’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 1.52% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Exelon continues to benefit from its strategy of investing in advanced technology, cost management and infrastructure improvement to expand the regulated business. Exelon’s $26-billion planned investment will be focused on grid modernization and boosting resilience of its system. Rate increase and higher realized energy prices continue to boost performance of the company. However, shares of the company have underperformed its industry in the past 12 months. Exelon is subject to the impact of commodity price volatility, price fluctuation in wholesale markets and weather variation. The possibility of increase in prices of Uranium and stringent government regulation are causes of concern. “

EXC has been the subject of several other research reports. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Exelon in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Argus lowered their price objective on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Exelon in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Exelon has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.21.

Exelon stock traded up $2.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.43. 8,138,323 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,873,502. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Exelon has a 12 month low of $29.28 and a 12 month high of $51.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The energy giant reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Exelon had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The firm had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Exelon will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 57.9% in the 4th quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 8,409 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 3,084 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Exelon in the 4th quarter worth about $319,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of Exelon in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exelon in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exelon in the 4th quarter worth about $391,000. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

