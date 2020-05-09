Exelon (NYSE:EXC) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exelon (NYSE:EXC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $38.00 price target on the energy giant’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Exelon continues to benefit from its strategy of investing in advanced technology, cost management and infrastructure improvement to expand the regulated business. Exelon’s $26-billion planned investment will be focused on grid modernization and boosting resilience of its system. Rate increase and higher realized energy prices continue to boost performance of the company. However, shares of the company have underperformed its industry in the past 12 months. Exelon is subject to the impact of commodity price volatility, price fluctuation in wholesale markets and weather variation. The possibility of increase in prices of Uranium and stringent government regulation are causes of concern. “

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Exelon from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Argus dropped their price target on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $39.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.21.

EXC stock traded up $2.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,138,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,873,502. The stock has a market cap of $36.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Exelon has a fifty-two week low of $29.28 and a fifty-two week high of $51.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.16.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The energy giant reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.82 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.47%. Exelon’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Exelon will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.3825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.04%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Brooktree Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Brooktree Capital Management now owns 800 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

