Extreme Networks, Inc (NASDAQ:EXTR) Receives $5.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Extreme Networks, Inc (NASDAQ:EXTR) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.00.
Several research firms recently weighed in on EXTR. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on Extreme Networks from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. TheStreet cut Extreme Networks from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine cut Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Extreme Networks from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Extreme Networks in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.
In other Extreme Networks news, Director John C. Shoemaker acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.08 per share, for a total transaction of $152,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
NASDAQ EXTR traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,362,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,367,766. Extreme Networks has a 52-week low of $1.43 and a 52-week high of $8.50. The company has a market cap of $399.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00.
Extreme Networks Company Profile
Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls. The company offers edge/access Ethernet switching systems that deliver Ethernet connectivity for edge of the network; aggregation/core Ethernet switching systems for aggregation, top-of-rack, and campus core environments; data center switching systems for enterprises and cloud data centers; and wireless access point products, as well as distributed Wi-Fi networks.
Recommended Story: Understanding the two types of arbitrage
Receive News & Ratings for Extreme Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extreme Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.