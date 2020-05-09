Extreme Networks, Inc (NASDAQ:EXTR) Receives $5.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Extreme Networks, Inc (NASDAQ:EXTR) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.00.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EXTR. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on Extreme Networks from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. TheStreet cut Extreme Networks from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine cut Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Extreme Networks from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Extreme Networks in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

In other Extreme Networks news, Director John C. Shoemaker acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.08 per share, for a total transaction of $152,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXTR. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 1,343.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,682 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 39.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,804 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,211 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 70.6% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 11,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 4,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Extreme Networks by 389.7% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 12,842 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EXTR traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,362,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,367,766. Extreme Networks has a 52-week low of $1.43 and a 52-week high of $8.50. The company has a market cap of $399.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00.

Extreme Networks Company Profile

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls. The company offers edge/access Ethernet switching systems that deliver Ethernet connectivity for edge of the network; aggregation/core Ethernet switching systems for aggregation, top-of-rack, and campus core environments; data center switching systems for enterprises and cloud data centers; and wireless access point products, as well as distributed Wi-Fi networks.

