Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Price Target Cut to $67.00

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $75.00 to $67.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on FN. B. Riley upped their target price on Fabrinet from $57.50 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fabrinet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

NYSE:FN traded up $2.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $61.35. 192,888 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,551. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.97. Fabrinet has a 1-year low of $42.33 and a 1-year high of $71.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.44 and a 200 day moving average of $60.27.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.02). Fabrinet had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 7.21%. The business had revenue of $411.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fabrinet will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas F. Kelly sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,639,820. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FN. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 67,304 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,364,000 after acquiring an additional 9,718 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA increased its holdings in Fabrinet by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 4,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Fabrinet in the fourth quarter valued at $274,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Fabrinet by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 30,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fabrinet in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Institutional investors own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, packaging, integration, final assembly, and test.

