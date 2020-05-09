Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Upgraded by TheStreet to “B”

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on FISV. Stephens decreased their target price on Fiserv from $126.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Fiserv from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Fiserv from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Fiserv from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 target price (up from $130.00) on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.51.

Shares of Fiserv stock traded down $2.54 on Thursday, reaching $104.78. 8,495,635 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,763,155. Fiserv has a one year low of $73.50 and a one year high of $125.05. The company has a market capitalization of $72.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.89, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $94.63 and a 200 day moving average of $109.23.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99. Fiserv had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 8.51%. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 150.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Fiserv will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.30, for a total transaction of $1,003,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 365,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,663,361.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.20, for a total value of $3,080,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 398,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,062,305.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,954,400. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FISV. City Holding Co. lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 84.8% during the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 2,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth $213,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 95,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,041,000 after buying an additional 11,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 9,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

