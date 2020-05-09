GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) PT Raised to $15.00 at Needham & Company LLC

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) had its price objective hoisted by Needham & Company LLC from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 25.42% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on GNMK. Zacks Investment Research cut GenMark Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine upgraded GenMark Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. BidaskClub upgraded GenMark Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. Finally, Raymond James cut GenMark Diagnostics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. GenMark Diagnostics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.10.

GNMK traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,848,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,530,167. GenMark Diagnostics has a fifty-two week low of $3.36 and a fifty-two week high of $13.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $794.66 million, a PE ratio of -16.61 and a beta of 3.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.67.

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. GenMark Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 310.58% and a negative net margin of 40.18%. The firm had revenue of $38.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.70 million. Research analysts expect that GenMark Diagnostics will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Scott Mendel sold 14,536 shares of GenMark Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.80, for a total transaction of $55,236.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 326,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,239,453.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian Andrew Mitchell sold 8,000 shares of GenMark Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $64,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 247,663 shares in the company, valued at $1,981,304. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,682 shares of company stock worth $357,548. 5.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 80,111 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 11,948 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 101,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GenMark Diagnostics during the 1st quarter worth $190,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of GenMark Diagnostics during the 1st quarter worth $173,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 91.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 150,338 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 71,732 shares in the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GenMark Diagnostics

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular tests based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor detection technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results.

